Sara Wells Bement Luongo "Sally"
May 18, 1933 - May 14, 2020
Formerly of Southbury, CT
Sara "Sally" Wells Bement Luongo, 86, formerly of Southbury, CT, died on May 14, 2020 in Poughkeepsie.
Sally was born on May 18, 1933 in Middletown, the oldest of five children, to the late Olive Dickerson Bement and Henry Norwood Bement of Pine Bush. She remained there until she graduated from Pine Bush High School in 1950. She married Lewis Michael Luongo in Queens on July 1, 1951, and for a time resided in Queens, and then Wurtsboro. In 1958, with three young children, Sally and Lou purchased a home in Wallkill where they remained until 1973. Upon Lou's retirement, they made their home in Monroe until the late '90s.
Sally was a descendant of the Orange County, NY Bull family and served on their board for some period of time. She was also a long-time member of the Mid-Hudson Chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America, and after relocating to Southbury, CT, a volunteer at Bent of the River Audubon Center in Southbury, CT.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother who taught her family respect for nature and wildlife and the pleasure of gardening. She is the loving mother of Evelyn Bell and her husband Jim Bell of Monroe, NY; Michael Luongo and his wife Linda Luongo of West Palm Beach, FL; Joanne Luongo of Doylestown, PA; Joseph and Susan Luongo of High Falls, NY, and Anthony "Tony" Luongo of Litchfield, CT; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and sisters, Margaret "Meg" Walsh of Sandy Hook, CT and Nancy Bement Chase of Petersburg, NY. She was predeceased by her son James "Jimmy" Luongo and her grandson, Christopher Brown.
A private natural burial took place on May 18, 2020 in Rhinebeck with Sally's children, grandchildren and great-grandson participating. Funeral arrangements were by Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, Catskill. Messages of condolence may be made to www.MillspaughCamerato.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020.