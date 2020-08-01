Sarah (Marshak) Burchman
December 30, 1926 - July 12, 2020
New Windsor, NY
On the morning of July 12, 2020 Sarah (Marshak) Burchman passed away in Laguna Hills CA. She was 93 years young.
Sarah was born in the Bronx on December 30, 1926 to Max and Frieda Marshak of blessed memory. She was the youngest of three children, brother, Sidney and beloved big sister, Mildred.
Sarah was raised in the Bronx and after graduating from Theodore Roosevelt HS began a long career as a bookkeeper, working at Gold Medal Milk Farms, then Champion Paint Manufacturing. Her last position was at Armory Dog and Cat Hospital, the veterinary practice owned by son, Dr. Albert Burchman, where she remained until she retired at 89 years of age.
She met Kenneth Burchman when she was 22 years old and it was love at first sight. Kenneth proposed 2½ weeks later and they were married on December 11, 1948. They lived in the Bronx until 1969, then moved to Bayside, NY and then to New Windsor in 2015. They were blessed with three children who blessed them with ten grandchildren who increased their blessings with eight great-grandchildren. Sarah loved being with all of them, especially celebrating the holidays with the family. Our holidays will never be the same.
Those left to cherish her memory include son, Dr. Mel (Susan) Burchman of Yardley, PA, daughter, Marilyn Burchman Freedman of Highland Mills, NY and son, Dr. Albert (Danielle) Burchman of New Rochelle, NY. Sarah, our Bubbe, will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Erika Winkler (Robert) Burchman, Farrell Freedman (Jonah) Eisenberg, William (Kylie) Freedman, Dana Burchman (Eduardo) Zambrano, Laurence (Nadjia) Freedman, Alex Burchman, Elaine Burchman, Dr. Alana Burchman, Dr. Max Burchman, and Maureen Burchman and by her great-grandchildren: Maya and Talya Eisenberg; Gavin and Emilia Burchman; Eduardo Jr, Luca,Vittoria and Marco Zambrano; nephews: Bernard (Arline) Kerachsky, Steven (Merrill) Paletsky, Seymour (Mary) Burchman and Howard (Thomas) Burchman, and by her beloved cat, Tiger.
She was met in heaven by husband, Kenneth Burchman; sister, Mildred Marshak Paletsky and her husband, Edward; brother, Sidney Marshak; brother-in-law, Paul Burchman and, taken from us too soon, grandson, Robert (Erika) Burchman and niece, Arline (Bernie) Kerachsky.
Sarah and her husband Kenny were staunch supporters of Israel, donating generously to a number of charities and spending countless hours fundraising. They were honored for these efforts by a number of organizations including ZOA and B'nai B'rith. Her dedication to AMIT Women; an organization which rescued Jewish children from Europe before, during and after World War II establishing child care facilities and two youth villages to care for them, led to her being elected president of the Golda Chapter. Today AMIT Women continues their commitment to house and educate children immigrating from many countries including Russia, France, Iran and Ethiopia. She also recognized the plight of small Jewish houses of worship struggling to survive so in her later years she repaid the kindness of Rabbi Suri and then Rabbi Sally Shore Wittenberg and the welcoming congregation of The Kerhonkson Synagogue with generous donations. We know that she would appreciate any donations made in her memory to either AMIT Women at amitchildren.org
or the Kerhonkson Synagogue at kerhonksonsynagogue.org