Sarah C Navarro
December 8th, 2019
Monticello, NY
Sarah C. Navarro of Monticello, New York, died peacefully at her residence on December 8th, 2019. She was 92 years of age.
She is the daughter of the Late Edward Simpson and Violet DeGroat, and stepdaughter of the late Carl Peterson. Sarah is survived by her seven children: Sarah, Frances, Donna, Anthony (Barbara), Michael, Manual and Violet .She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tamara, Heather, Pedro, Raymond, Melinda, Miriam, Victoria, David, Alex, Austin and Nicole. Sarah is further survived by her sister, Melvina Davis.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, December 13th at the Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 3 Hudson Street, Chester, NY 10918. Interment will immediately follow at the Chester Cemetery, located at 1 Hudson Street, Chester, NY 10918.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. & Brendan T. Flynn, and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Centers, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019