Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers Inc.
3 Hudson Street
Chester, NY 10918
(845) 469-2525
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers Inc.
3 Hudson Street
Chester, NY 10918
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Chester Cemetery
1 Hudson Street
Chester, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Navarro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah C. Navarro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah C. Navarro Obituary
Sarah C Navarro
December 8th, 2019
Monticello, NY
Sarah C. Navarro of Monticello, New York, died peacefully at her residence on December 8th, 2019. She was 92 years of age.
She is the daughter of the Late Edward Simpson and Violet DeGroat, and stepdaughter of the late Carl Peterson. Sarah is survived by her seven children: Sarah, Frances, Donna, Anthony (Barbara), Michael, Manual and Violet .She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tamara, Heather, Pedro, Raymond, Melinda, Miriam, Victoria, David, Alex, Austin and Nicole. Sarah is further survived by her sister, Melvina Davis.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, December 13th at the Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 3 Hudson Street, Chester, NY 10918. Interment will immediately follow at the Chester Cemetery, located at 1 Hudson Street, Chester, NY 10918.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. & Brendan T. Flynn, and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Centers, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -