Sarah Cleary
1948 - 2020
Sarah Cleary
May 21, 1948 - May 3, 2020
Warwick, NY
Sarah Lang-Cleary passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center. Sarah was raised in Great Neck, NY where she met John Cleary. John would become her husband of 46 years. They raised their three children; Allison, Michael, and Caitlin together in Warwick, NY. Sarah was known by all for her sense of humor and great conversations. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her Husband John Cleary; her three children: Allison Cleary-Gallo, Michael Cleary, Caitlin Cleary, and her three grandchildren: Emma, Joseph, and Graham.
A celebration of Sarah's life will be determined at a future date. In lieu of flowers; please send donations to the Brian Ahearn Children's Fund in Sarah's name- www.aboutbacf.org/donate/

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
