Sarah M. Sladewski
January 29, 1928 - November 11, 2020
Saugerties, NY - Fromerly of New Windsor, NY
Sarah M. Sladewski, 92 of Supreme Court, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her residence with her daughter by her side. Sarah "Sally" was a Saugerties area resident for approximately five years. She previously was a New Windsor, NY resident for over 65 years. Born in Washington, D.C. on January 29, 1928, she was the daughter of the late E. Bancroft and Ruth Trott Heinlein. She was a devoted parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Saugerties. Sarah's faith and love for her family guided her life.
She was predeceased by her husband, Walter in 2000. Sarah will be dearly loved and remembered by her survivors: her daughter, Jean (Robert) King of Saugerties; four sons: Joseph (Virginia) of Middletown, DE, Thomas (Debra) of Madrid, NY, Richard (Mary) of Austin, TX and Leo (Samuela) of New Windsor, NY; brother, William Heinlein; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by siblings: Alden Heinlein, Nancy Chatman and Ruth Snyder.
Funeral Procession will form TODAY Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home and will continue to St. John the Evangelist, Centerville for an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass. Burial and Interment prayers will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the St. Francis Cemetery in New Windsor. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com