Sarah "Sally" Prey
August 16, 1953 - June 28, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Sarah "Sally" Prey, 66 of Matamoras, PA passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Milford Senior Care, Westfall Township, PA. The daughter of the late Edward and Myrtle (Fox) Wagner, she was born August 16, 1953 in Honesdale, PA. She was married to the late Russell W. Prey.
Sarah was a retired Assembler for Kolmar Labs, Port Jervis, NY. She was a Cub Scout Leader for Pack 77, Matamoras, PA and a volunteer for Pike County Area Agency on Aging. She was the owner of The Pipeline Advertising booklet. She was also part owner of Affordable Medical Transportation Inc.
Sarah would spend her spare time enjoying her garden and the flowers it produced. She was a selfless person who was always willing to lend a hand to help others. She enjoyed going out to eat and could be found at one of her favorite places, Perkins with her friends. Sarah was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by many who knew her.
Sarah leaves behind her son, Harry Prey and his wife, Tammy of Matamoras, PA; her grandchildren, Austin and Hayley Prey of Matamoras, PA; her sister, Jean Quinn of Beach Lake, PA; sister-in-law, Connie Prey of Matamoras, PA; and several nieces and nephews and good friend, Micah Sweeney. She was predeceased by her three brothers: Joseph, John and George Wagner and nephew, Edward Quinn.
Services and cremation will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Matamoras, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to Port Jervis Ambulance Corp, 29 Church St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 or Westfall Ambulance Corp, PO Box 154, Matamoras, PA 18336.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, PA. www.stroyanfuneralhome.com