Sr. Sarah Ryan, PBVM
December 13, 1932 - October 18, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Sr. Sarah Ryan (Sr. Mary Consilia) of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary passed away at Mount St. Joseph Convent in New Windsor, NY on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 88.
Sr. Sarah was born on December 13, 1932 in the Bronx, NY and entered the Sisters of the Presentation on September 8, 1950. She professed final vows on April 9, 1956. Sister graduated from Mt. St. Ursula High School, Bronx, and earned several degrees: BA (Seton Hall University); MA in English (Manhattan College); M.Div. (Union Theological Seminary; D.Min. (NY Theological Seminary)
During her 62 years of ministry, Sr. Sarah taught in various locations. Manhattan: St. Michael Elementary School, St. Michael HS, Ascension School, Cathedral HS, St. Jude School, Cathedral Prep Seminary and Notre Dame HS; New Windsor: Mt. St. Joseph Academy; Goshen: St. John Elementary School and John S. Burke Catholic HS; Chappaqua: Sts. John and Mary School; Clifton, NJ: St. Andrew School. In the last two years of her life and in spite of her illness, Sister tutored the child of a refugee family from the Congo and helped him find placement in a Catholic school.
In addition to her family of the Sisters of the Presentation, Sr. Sarah is survived by her sisters-in-law, Priscilla and Helen Ryan, her many nieces and nephews and her dear friends, Phyllis Tribble and Eileen King. Sr. Sarah was predeceased by her parents, John and Pearl (Behney) Ryan, and her brothers, John, James, Richard and Terrence.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 21 at 11:00 am at St. Marianne Cope Catholic Church in Cornwall, NY. Burial will be at Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Sr. Sarah's name to: Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY 12553.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.