Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Saul Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saul Cohen


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saul Cohen Obituary
Saul Cohen
March 27, 1951 - December 11, 2019
Hurleyville, New York
Saul Edward Cohen of Hurleyvillle died peacefully on December 11 following a stroke two weeks before. Saul was born in Brooklyn on March 27, 1951. He loved that borough's Spumoni Gardens pizza, photography, Bob Dylan, the Red Sox, and especially his mother's roast pork sandwiches. He was predeceased by his parents, Al and Dorothy Cohen, and his wife, Annie. He is survived by his sister, Rachelle Goldfarb and brother, Spencer Cohen, and their respective families, his adored Kiki Cat, as well as countless dear friends.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Saul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -