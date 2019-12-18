|
|
Saul Cohen
March 27, 1951 - December 11, 2019
Hurleyville, New York
Saul Edward Cohen of Hurleyvillle died peacefully on December 11 following a stroke two weeks before. Saul was born in Brooklyn on March 27, 1951. He loved that borough's Spumoni Gardens pizza, photography, Bob Dylan, the Red Sox, and especially his mother's roast pork sandwiches. He was predeceased by his parents, Al and Dorothy Cohen, and his wife, Annie. He is survived by his sister, Rachelle Goldfarb and brother, Spencer Cohen, and their respective families, his adored Kiki Cat, as well as countless dear friends.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019