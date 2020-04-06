|
Saundra K. Turner
July 17, 1939 - April 5, 2020
Middletown, NY
Saundra K. Turner, a resident of Valley View nursing home, and a life long resident of Middletown, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a short illness.
Saundra was born on July 17, 1939 in Middletown NY to Frederick and Betty Kennedy. She was a graduate of Goshen Central High school and was employed as a bookkeeper at the district for several years. Her years beyond that were spent doting on her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren whom she loved so much. She was "Mom" and "Nanny" to many over the years.
Saundra is survived by her brother, Robert, his wife, Marie, of Florida and brother, Richard and his wife, Edith of Fort Plain NY; her three children and their families: Ricky and his partner, Cindy, of Staunton Virginia, Sharon and her husband, Randy of Peoria Arizona, and her son, William and his partner Stephanie of Milton NY. She is also survived by daughter in law, Cindy Turner of Minnesota and Stacey Turner of Campbell Hall, NY. Saundra had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. granddaughter, Tara and her husband Brian, granddaughter, Jenna and her partner, Jon, granddaughter, Kaylin and her partner, Derek, granddaughter Madison and her partner, Dayquan, grandson, Willie and granddaughter, Jessica; great-grandchildren: Kayleigh, Evelyn, Abigail, Lea, Bowen, Olivia, Eli, Haylee, Derek and Jayden. She was also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her father Frederick and mother Betty.
She was a lifelong member of the Scotchtown Presbyterian Church, Middletown NY. She loved her church family as her own. She spent many years teaching Sunday School as well as Bible school during the summer. She also volunteered for over 5 years at Park Manor Nursing home caring for her mother and other residents. She was truly one of a kind.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, services will be private. However, we will have a proper celebration of her life, at the church she loved, to be announced at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020