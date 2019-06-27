|
Scott D. Inverarity
November 2, 1964 - June 24, 2019
Rock Hill, NY
Scott D. Inverarity, son, brother, partner and faithful friend, died Monday June 24th in his home at Lake Wanaksink in Sullivan County, NY with his faithful partner Leigh and his brother Chris at his side.
Scott had a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer, a battle that he almost won. If love could cure cancer, he would be here with us today. Scott had many people in his life who loved him more than he could know.
Scott worked at YRC International in Maybrook, NY for thirty-two years. Scott loved to play pool and played for the APA for twenty-six years and was a division rep for twenty of those years. He found his home at Gallery Billiards in Newburgh, NY and in the last few years also played at Dutch's Tavern in Rock Hill, NY. He could often be found giving advice, not only to his team members, but to anyone who needed his help. Around the pool hall Scott was known as the nicest guy in the world. Scott was a graduate of John S. Burke High School in Goshen, NY and was a lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley.
Scott was loved for his infectious smile and great conversational skills. He would give anyone a chance, especially if they loved the game as much as he did. Scott loved living at Lake Wanaksink, and at the lake he loved nothing more than to get out on his boat and fish or just float around with friends and family. Scott also had a well-known love of anything mechanical and could fix practically anything and was known for not letting anyone else fix something that he could fix himself, even if it took him a while to get to it.
Scott was preceded by his father John "Jack" Inverarity and his mother Anna Mae Inverarity. Surviving are Leigh Hamilton, his partner of four years, and his brother Christopher as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends, too numerous to list here.
Scott's friends were very important to him and because of that we would like to thank the many of you who ceaselessly stepped in and helped with chores, food, and a shoulder to lean on. Please know you were a great help to him and to us.
We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Dr. Stewart and his staff and all the nurses at Orange Regional Medical Center and the doctors and nurses at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. We would also like to thank Leigh's cousin, Dan Maughan for his help guiding us through Scott's most difficult hours.
Memorial visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a prayer service at 3:30.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the .
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 27 to June 28, 2019