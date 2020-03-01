|
Scott Edward Denny
July 11, 1956 - February 27, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Scott Edward Denny of Pine Bush New York entered into rest at the home of his daughter, Jackie, in Walden NY on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was 63 years of age.
The son of the late John and Dorothy Denny of Brule Wisconsin, he was born July 11, 1956 in the City of Duluth, MN. Scott lived his first 20 years in Brule, WI; he traveled the country working until he settled in Pine Bush, NY.
He enjoyed sports and was on the track, basketball and football teams in high school. In addition, Scott took his football team to State Championship in his senior year. He was a true Cheese Head always supporting his Green Bay Packers, and watching NASCAR's Wisconsin native, Matt Kenseth.
He was an Ironworker with Local 417, with a passion for bending rebar. He was an all-around handy man, and was always found helping family and friends with projects.
Scott was a big man and loved being the center of attention, always giving way to his girls and grandchildren. He had a profound love for them. He loved sharing his obscure sense of humor with anyone who would listen. He could make friends anywhere within minutes and always remember their names.
Survivors include his daughters: Jackie (Chris) Sandberg of Walden, NY, Andrea (Johnny) Reyes of Highland, NY, and Renee Ranta of Brule, WI; his sister, Jan (Bill) Meller of Lake Nebagamon, WI; as well as seven grandchildren: Madisyn, Gianni, Derreck, Adam, Heather, Marcus, and Ryan; special niece, Lindsey and nephew, Steven, and several others. Scott is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy Denny and one brother, Mark Denny.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 4th at William M Gagan Funeral Home, 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. A Celebration of Life will take place at 5 p.m. following Visitation. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Scott's name, may be made to St. Baldrick's Foundation. To leave a condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020