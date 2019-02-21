|
Scott Jankowski
April 20, 1970 - February 20, 2019
Yonkers - Formerly of Warwick, NY
With a sad heart we share the passing of Scott Jankowski of Yonkers, NY (formerly of Warwick, NY) on February 20, 2019. He was 48 years old.
Born in Warwick, NY on April 20, 1970, to the late Gerard and Mary Jankowski.
He was a graduate of Warwick Valley High School. He was an avid Yankee and New York Giants fan, with a love of music, friends and family.
Scott is survived by his brother, Thomas and his wife, Joanna of Centreville, VA; sisters Julie Fash of Briarcliff Manor, NY; and Catherine Roccabruna and her husband, Steven of New Hampton, NY; and his nieces and nephews, Travys, Camron, Izzy, Sam, Sophia, Olivia and Justin.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 23 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, with a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Warwick Ambulance, PO Box 315, Warwick, New York 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019