Scott P. Healy
February 21, 2019
Grahamsville, NY
Scott P. Healy, 57 of Grahamsville, passed away on February 21, 2019, following a long illness. Born in Yonkers and raised in the Bronx, he was the son of the late John and Aevin Healy.
He earned two Associate's degrees from Sullivan County Community College, where he began his career as an instructor in 1987. He continued on to receive his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Liberal Studies/Media Arts from SUNY Empire State College, which earned him the title of full professor at Sullivan County Community College. He was awarded the coveted Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2013. He was passionate about teaching and gave one hundred and ten percent of himself to his students. He cared deeply about their achievements and took pride in their successes.
He was a devoted father of three boys: Brennan, age 19, Aidan, age 15 and Liam, age 10. He took immense pride in their achievements and could always be found on the sidelines of their many athletic events, snapping amazing photographs! The boys were his world and Scott spent much of his free time enjoying their company.
Scott was an avid photographer and held a fourth-degree black belt in Tang Soo Do. He loved scuba diving, hiking and playing music with his friends.
He is survived by his children: Brennan, Aidan and Liam Healy; siblings: Stephen, Kathleen and Kevin Healy, and predeceased by his brother, Brian Healy. The family wishes to thank everyone for their incredible support and generosity during his extended illness.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.on Friday, March 8th at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home in Woodbourne, NY. A celebration of Scott's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9th at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Scott Healy Memorial Fund to be used for his children's education, in care of Catskill Hudson Bank, P.O. Box 225, Grahamsville, NY 12740.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information, please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019