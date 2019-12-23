|
Lance Corporal Sean Pomales
July 26, 1978 - December 21, 2019
Liberty-Formerly of Kingston, New York
Lance Corporal Sean Pomales, 41, of Liberty, NY formerly of Kingston, NY passed away on December 21, 2019.
He was the son of Patricia and Edwin Pomales, born on July 26, 1978 in Jersey City, NJ.
Sean was a good and kind man, a brave man and a protector of those he loved and of his country. He was a very loyal, loving man and a proud Marine. He faithfully served his country from April 1999 to Feb. 2002 3/3 India Company, during the Persian Gulf War. The patriotism and discipline he learned in the Marines never left him as his friends and family will attest. Following his honorable discharge, Sean bravely endured a year-long battle of illnesses. Despite this, he maintained a cheerfulness and quick sense of humor. He was considerate of friends and family, and always was willing to lend a helping hand. He was a generous and thoughtful man who loved to write short stories and heart-felt poems. He loved to read, watch old movies, and easily conquered most video games; he broke a track record at Highland middle school, he was also kind to animals and dearly loved the companionship of his pets. He loved education, attended college classes and pursued online programs to broaden his mind. He was always proud of his service in the Marines and spoke retained a deep respect for his brothers in arm. He always stopped to speak to a fellow Marine whenever he encountered them.
Sean was a great and loving son, brother and proud uncle of his niece Adelyn and two nephews Sereno and Andre Jr whom he loved immensely. He was a loyal and loving brother to Athena and Andre. He was a good neighbor and loyal to his friends and Marine comrades.
"We love you Sean, from the moment you were blessed into this world to the moment you left us and until forever, Semper Fi"
Visitation will be held from 10a-12p on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery, Sunset Lake Road, Liberty, NY 12754 with full military honors.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019