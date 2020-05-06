Sean Singer
May 3, 2020
Hewitt, NJ
Sean Singer, 30, of Hewitt, NJ, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ. Born in Newton, NJ, Sean grew up in Stillwater, NJ, and moved to Hewitt two years ago.
He was a graduate of Montclair State University and employed as a graphic designer at Best Cast in River Edge, NJ, for the past six years. Sean was a retro gamer and enjoyed the outdoors.
The son of the late Susan Singer, who died on February 2, 2011, Sean is survived by his father, Eugene Singer of Stillwater; his brother, Mark Singer of Stillwater; his fiancée, Nicole DeAmorin of Hewitt; and his grandmother, Alberta Ross of Port Jervis, NY. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the New Jersey Sharing Network, 691 Central Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020.