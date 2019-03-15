|
|
Sebastian Eduardo Avilan-Medina
March 28, 1992 - March 11, 2019
Middletown, NY
On Monday, March 11, 2019, the life of Sebastian Eduardo Avilan-Medina was taken from his family and friends. He was 26 years old.
The first born son of Byron Avilan and Consuelo Medina Avilan, Sebastian was born on March 28th, 1992 in Middletown, NY. He graduated from Pine Bush High School and continued his studies at Lincoln Technical Institute, where he graduated in the top four of his class. Sebastian was a free spirit and a hard worker who chose to start his own auto business in Middletown: Avilan Auto Sales. He was dedicated and focused, and held the highest ethics. He was proud of his Colombian heritage and enjoyed traveling to Colombia ever since he was a child. He loved empanadas, which were always a part of his birthday celebration. He had a great sense of humor and was always smiling. He loved his bulldogs, Chubzz and Lola, who, like his family, will be lost without him.
In addition to his parents, Sebastian's spirit will be carried by his son, Eliel Sebastian Avilan-Rodriguez; his brother, Daniel F. Avilan-Medina of London, England and his extended family.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 17th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18th at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage Street, in Middletown.
Arrangements under the care of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019