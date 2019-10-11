|
Sergio Pereira
September 9, 1938 - October 10, 2019
Middletown, NY
Sergio Pereira of Middletown, a retired foreman for Strick Corp. in the Town of Wallkill and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on October 10, 2019 in Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 81.
The son of the late Hasinto and Marcelina Rivera Pereira, he was born on September 9, 1938 in Puerto Rico.
He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Middletown.
Survivors include his wife, Margarita Pereira at home; his children: Marcelina, Margarita, Maria and Ricardo; his grandchildren: Cecelia; Jeremy, Erek, Javier, Karrina, Angela, Giovannie, Nina and Elias: his great-grandchildren: Nazir, Gi'Onni and Na'Lani. He is also survived by his two brothers and his sister and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Sergio Rivera Jr.
Visitation hours will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, New York.
A Graveside service will follow on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Middletown, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019