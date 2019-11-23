|
|
Seth L. Hanson
February 11, 1941 - November 21, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Seth L. Hanson, age 78 of Montgomery, NY passed away peacefully at home, after a brief but courageous fight against brain cancer, surrounded by his loving family on November 21, 2019. The son of the late Louis P. and Jennie Mae Hanson, he was born on February 11, 1941 in Minneapolis, MN. He lived with his family in Tacoma, WA for most of his youth where he and his family were active in Young Life, a Christian outreach program for teens.
Seth spent the last 56 years (over 20 of those living in various parts of Asia and Central America) in the Consumer Products field. From developing, managing and sourcing national brand product as a retailer supplier, Seth moved on to provide product development, sourcing, manufacturing and quality assurance for major brands, especially in Asia. He developed numerous innovative manufacturing processes, including stone washing, acid washing, cut jeans, garment dying, patchwork product manufacturing and many other processes doing advanced technical development for companies such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Patagonia, Ocean Pacific, Gloria Vanderbilt, Britannia Jeans, and others. Most recently, he was a consultant to many clients regarding compliance of their consumer products and as Chief Technical Officer of Actus Analytical, Inc.
He was an active member of Goodwill Church where he served the Lord in many capacities in both Montgomery and Port Jervis locations. He was well known for his frequent statement: "God is sufficient." He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce M. Hanson at home; sons: Shane Hanson at home, Seth Hanson, Jr. (WA), Brent Hanson ([Malinda] WA), Joseph Guadagno (CA), Mark Christy (OK), Jeremy Scott (SC); daughters: Heidi Hanson (WA), Holli Hanson ([Jay Moore] WA), Heather Scott (NY); brother, Steven Hanson ([Chris] WA); sister, Judy Toler ([Don] WA); grandchildren: Mcguin, Cameron, Madisyn, Megyn, Vincent, Brianna Nicole and Christian.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 29th at the Goodwill Church, MONTGOMERY LOCATION, 2125 Route 208, Montgomery, NY 12549. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30th at the Goodwill Church, PORT JERVIS LOCATION, 170 West Main St. Port Jervis, NY 12771. Burial of ashes will be in the Goodwill Cemetery, Montgomery, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019