Seth Michael Giammarco
December 14, 1996 - June 13, 2019
Valatie, NY
Seth Michael Giammarco of Valatie, NY entered into eternal rest June 13th, 2019 at the age of 22.
Seth was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on December 14, 1996 to Gregory and the late Lynda Sue (Schoonmaker) Giammarco. Seth was a 2014 graduate of Ichabod Crane High School. Seth was a member of the National Honor Society, Concert and Jazz Bands, and President of the Video Game Design Club. Seth enjoyed drawing, designing and playing video games, and had a love for all creatures large and small. Most recently, Seth worked as a Clerk at Dunkin' Donuts in Valatie while following his passion as a freelance artist. Seth was an avid streamer on Twitch.
Survivors include his father and stepmother, Gregory and Robin Giammarco of Valatie; brother, Paul Giammarco of Buffalo; sister, Jill Giammarco (Richard) of Valatie; a niece, Addilyn; several aunts and uncles, and many cousins; predeceased by his mother, Lynda Giammarco; his grandparents, Alfred and Emily Giammarco, Jacqueline and John Schoonmaker, and step-grandparents Robert and Barbara Gray. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ichabod Crane Central School Extraclass Activity Fund, notated in the memo: Class of 2014 Scholarship.
Visitation will be held on June 20th from 4 to 8 PM at Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. A Funeral Service will be held at Immanuel Church, 1955 Ferndale Rd, Castleton-on-Hudson, NY on June 21st at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY at 2:00 PM officiated by Rev. Brad Guenther.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 17 to June 18, 2019