Seymour Rosenheck
1926 - 2020
Glen Wild, NY
Seymour Rosenheck of Glen Wild, NY has died at the age of 93. The youngest of five children, Seymour was raised on the family farm in Sackett Lake. He attended what was once the one-room schoolhouse on Dingle Daisy Road, and graduated from Monticello High School. He used to say that he graduated number one in his class from the College of Hard Knocks.
Seymour played semi-pro baseball (having turned down the Dodgers, thinking he'd make more money in the cattle business—he said it was probably one of his only mistakes in life) coached little league, and loved his Brooklyn Dodgers. He grew up a farmer, became a Cattle Dealer, and then president of the Rock Hill Development Corporation. Until his retirement, Seymour was the owner/operator of Holiday Mt. Motor Lodge in Rock Hill. For many years Seymour's favorite hobby was raising St. Bernards (and not selling them) in the kennel he created, Glen Hill Saints.
Seymour was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Jean B. Rosenheck, in 2008. He is survived by his daughter, Sari, his grandson, Alec, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A burial will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Temple Beth El Cemetery, Route 42 in Bethel. Funeral services will be private, due to the pandemic. The family plans to have a memorial at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Seymour's memory may be made to the Ethelbert B. Crawford Library in Monticello, NY; the Rock Hill Volunteer Ambulance Squad; or the Rock Hill Fire Department, Rock Hill, NY 12775.
And now, the end is near
And so I face the final curtain
My friend, I'll make it clear
I'll state my case, of which I'm certain
I've lived a life that's full,
I've traveled each and every highway,
and more, much more than this, I did it my way
Regrets, I've had a few,
but then again, too few to mention
I did what I had to do,
and saw it through, without exemption
I planned each chartered course
Each careful step along the byway
And more, much, much more,
I did it my way.
Yes, there were times, I'm sure you knew
When I bit off, more than I could chew
And through it all, when there was doubt
I ate it up, and spit it out
I faced it all, and I stood tall
And did it, my way.
I've loved, I've laughed and cried,
I've had my fill, my share of losing
And now, as tears subside
I find that it's all so amusing
And to think, I did all that
and may I say, not in a shy way
No, no not me
I did it my way.
For what is a man, what has he got?
If not himself, then he has naught
Not to say the things that he truly feels
And not the words of someone who kneels
The record shows I took all the blows
And did it MY WAY.
Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, Monticello; 845-794-7474.
Or visit: www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020