Sha'Cara A. Whitehead

September 9, 1989 - September 21, 2019
Monticello, NY
Sha'Cara A. Whitehead of Monticello, a local certified nursing assistant and lifelong resident of the area, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. She was 30.
She is survived by her mother: Alice Simmons; her father: Gerard Whitehead; a son: Adonis McCoy; a daughter: Aria Whitehead; two brothers: Jaquis Lowery and Shamell Moore; four sisters: Aaniyah Whitehead, Kayla Nero, Shamira Moore and Lakeshia Powell; her grandmother: Alma Greene; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 30 at the First Baptist Church of Monticello, 28 Liberty Street in Monticello. Burial will follow at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
