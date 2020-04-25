Home

Shana L. Gutierrez

Shana L. Gutierrez Obituary
Shana L. Gutierrez
January 17, 1988 - April 22, 2020
Brooklyn, NY
Shana L. "Star" Gutierrez passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was 32. The daughter of Mariza Gutierrez, she was born on January 17, 1988 in Brooklyn.
Shana is survived by her daughter, Shamara Gutierrez; siblings: Dana Gutierrez, Donnellia Jackson, Donnell Gutierrez, Dawntasia Jackson, Jada and Josiah Alleyne, and Rylee Williams; and nieces and nephews: Jaquest Gutierrez, Jacyiem Hunt and Aaliyah Acevedo.
Due to the COVID occurrence services will be held privately.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
