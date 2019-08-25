|
|
Shane Connor Sullivan
December 7, 1991 - August 24, 2019
Middletown, NY
Shane Connor Sullivan, a longtime resident of Middletown and a member of the New York City Police Department, died suddenly and unexpectedly after finishing his work shift on Saturday morning, August 24, 2019 in the Bronx. He was 27 years old. The son of Brendan Sullivan and the late Patricia Famularo Sullivan, he was born in Bronxville, NY on December 7, 1991. Shane graduated from Pine Bush High School, class of 2010 and Orange County Community College and joined the NYPD on October 20, 2015.
Shane will always be remembered for his love of and closeness to his family, his great sense of humor, his bright intellect and calm demeanor. He was a fan of good movies (but not sharing popcorn!)
His untimely death has saddened his loved ones, his police family and everyone who was privileged to have been in his life.
Shane is survived by his loving parents, Brendan and Tamara at home; his maternal grandparents, Patricia and Henry Famularo; his beloved sister, Jillian and her husband, Kyle Rauch of Barksdale AFB, Louisiana (and their expected little one Hayden, known only to Shane as "little Biscuit"); his step brother, Jeremy Vandermeulen and his wife, Candace of Goshen; his step sister, Heidi Vandermeulen and her wife, Karie of Rome, NY; nephews, Xavier and Ezra and niece, Paiton (who adored her Uncle Shane), as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and his colleagues in law enforcement.
He was predeceased by his mom, Patricia; his brother, Joshua and his paternal grandparents, John and Mary Sullivan.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27th and from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28th at the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29th at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown. Burial will follow in the family plot in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019