Shane T. Hyland
February 19, 1990 - October 4, 2019
Swan Lake, NY
Shane T. Hyland of Swan Lake passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at home. He was 29. He was the son of Thomas Hyland and the late Lorraine Morton, born on February 19, 1990, in Long Island, New York.
Shane was a true outdoorsman; he loved nature and everything it had to offer. He would often be outside fishing, skate/snowboarding, taking nature walks or just taking in the sites. When he wasn't outside you could find him in the kitchen cooking a delicious meal for his family and friends. He was a loving person that would give the shirt off his back. He was always ready for a good time and could put a smile on anyone's face. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his father, Thomas Hyland; his siblings, Velvet Hyland-Reda, Tara VonBernewitz (Randy) Craig Hyland (Nancy), and Tara Hyland; his nieces, Holly, Samantha, Fallon, Giselle, and Lilly; and a host of friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Regina Morton.
Memorial visitation will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 3534 Route 55, Kauneonga Lake, NY 12754 from 4 to 7:30 p.m., with a funeral service at 7 p.m. Reception immediately following at the White Lake House, 1568 NY-17B, White Lake, NY 12786.
Memorial contributions may be made in Shane's name to the Mental Health Association of Rockland County at www.mharockland.org
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home; for further information please call 845-583-5445 or visit www.colonialramsayfuneralhome.com
