|
|
Sharee Wood
June 2, 1960 - March 2, 2020
Middletown, NY
Sharee Wood passed away on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 surrounded with the love of her family. She was 59 years old.
Sharee was born on June 2nd, 1960 to Rosemary Townsend in Middletown NY. Sharee was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and lifelong resident of the area.
Sharee is survived by her children: Lisa Wood, Kari Wood, Heather Wood, Jason Wood and his companion, Rebecca Succi, all of Middletown NY, Jessica Wood of Westbrookville NY and Eric Wood and his wife, Angela of Otisville NY. She is also survived by her siblings: Jeff Wood and his wife, Nancy of Middletown NY, Winnie Umhoefer and Mark Mekelburg of Inglis Fl, Mary Marsh of Inglis Fl, Bobbi Jo Townsend of Callicoon NY, and Robert Townsend and his companion, Ruth Hake of Wurtsboro NY.
Sharee is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchild who she cared for very deeply.
Sharee was pre-deceased by her siblings: Tammy Brockett, Robert "Georgie" Wood, Betti-Jo Townsend and her grandson, Marcel Wood.
Visitation and Services will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. A celebration of Mom's life will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Lodge, 185 Wawayanda Ave., Middletown, NY. (Stop in for food, drinks and memories).
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020