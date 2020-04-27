|
|
Sharlene Ann Schmid Bischof
July 14, 1957 - April 20, 2020
Goshen, NY
The family of Sharlene Ann Schmid Bischof is most saddened to announce that Sharlene passed away April 20, 2020 after a valiant struggle with cancer. She was only 62. This most beloved wife, mother and friend entered into rest surrounded by the endless love she inspired in life.
Sharlene was born on July 14, 1957 in Englewood, NJ and lived with her parents, Florence and Eugene Schmid in nearby Dumont, NJ where she spent her childhood. After graduating from Dumont High School in 1975 Sharlene went on to earn her Associate of Applied Science degree from Manhattan's Fashion Institute of Technology where she majored in Textile Design and she graduated in 1977. She went on to work in the fashion industry as a textile designer for Burlington Mills, a stylist for Cannon Mills and an executive sales representative for Rosewood in Manhattan.
She met her husband of 39 years, Mark, in 1978 and it was immediately obvious to both of them that they had found their lifelong partners in one another. Sharlene and Mark were married in Dumont in 1981, and lived in Hackensack, NJ for two years before moving to their permanent home here in Goshen. Sharlene and Mark, who grew up in separate NJ counties, were both class clowns in school, and they shared their senses of humor non-stop with one another and all those around them.
Sharlene was an avid cook, and her family members were the grateful recipients of the fruit of that passion. Indeed, her family was everything to her. As Mark noted, "I was the one who brought home the bread, but it was she who nourished us; I always made sure the heater in the house was working, but it was she who kept us warm; I always tried to set a good example, but it was she who led us." Her other loves were cross stitchery, sewing, decorative painting, kitty rescue, antiquing, garage sales and traveling with family.
Sharlene's love of travel was as strong as it was eclectic. She seemed just as happy exploring Lancaster PA as she did walking the streets of Paris or visiting Versailles. Many more such vacations were planned, but they were not to be.
After the birth of her children, Sharlene became a full time mother at home. She was involved in GAPNS nursery school and later became a class mother, Daisy and Brownie Scout leader, and Cub Scout/Boy Scout leader. She served as vice president and president of the Presbyterian Women's Association, was a Sunday School teacher and served on the Board of Christian Education.
In 2000 she began her career in the Goshen Central School District as a teacher's aid and under the guidance of her beloved friend and mentor, Millie Ferrara, worked her way up to school secretary at the High School. She fostered a true and great love for the job, her colleagues and the students. Many of her dearest and closest friends were people she met through her work at the school.
Sharlene was predeceased by her parents, Florence and Gene Schmid, and by her nephew Robert Schmid who passed away far too young last August.
She leaves behind her loving husband Mark and three beautiful children: Glenn David Bischof of Otisville NY; Katelyn Marie Bischof-Rigoll who resides in Santa Monica CA with her husband, Pierre-André; and Bryan Christopher Bischof, who lives in White Plains NY with his fiancé, Marianne; her most beloved brother, Eugene and his wife, Patricia of Kissimmee Florida, and their son, Eugene of New Egypt NJ; her sister-in-law, Joanne and husband John, their son, Eric and his wife, Jessica and son, Andrew, all of Dumont NJ; her cousin, Gail Comerford and her husband, Kevin, their daughter, Keryn Cerniglia and her husband, Mike and their children, Ashlyn and Logan, all of New Egypt NJ; and Mark's sister Marcia Bischof who lives in Colorado. As well, Sharlene leaves behind many other members of her loving and beloved extended family.
Per her wishes and due in part to the recent public health concerns, Sharlene's earthly remains have been cremated under the direction of Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen. A memorial service will be arranged and held at a future date when it is deemed safe and convenient for family and friends to attend. The date will of course be announced to all.
Everyone please note: during her final three weeks among us Sharlene was blessed to be under the exemplary in-home care of the angels from Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties. Mark, who was by Sharlene's side without interruption for her final two months, would like to urge all well-wishers that, in lieu of flowers, they make a grateful contribution to Hospice. Sharlene's peaceful passing was made possible in large part because of Hospice's most skillful and excellent care. Indeed, their nurses cared for Sharlene as if she were their own mother. We will never forget them.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020