Sharon A. Van Wolde
May 11, 1958 - October 28, 2020
Swan Lake, NY
Sharon A. Van Wolde of Swan Lake passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center. She was 62.
She was the daughter of the late Jack and Barbara Pavlick O`Hara, born on May 11, 1958 in Pequannock, NJ.
Sharon dedicated her life to EMS. She worked and volunteered for various companies, Hudson Valley Ambulance, Bethel, Monticello, Liberty, and most recently Jeffersonville, just to name a few. When she wasn't riding in the ambulance she was training and mentoring young EMTs to ensure they were doing their best. She also worked at Monticello Raceway, Bethel Woods and the Warped Tour as an EMT and Security. In her free time, she loved to listen to all types of music, reading, and her love for animals was overwhelming. She always loved feeding the deer right out of her hand. She always made her home a warm and welcoming place for all to come and visit. She lived by the open-door policy where everyone was welcome and always had a pot of coffee on. She loved her family and would often do anything to get them all together. She truly had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children: Agnes Smith and her husband, Christopher, Kyle VanWolde and his wife, Karen, Krysta VanWolde and her husband, Robert Kachelriess, and Derk VanWolde Jr.; her companion of 24 years: George Misner; her grandchildren: Elizabeth, Gianna, Joey, Lucas, James, Alex, Isabella, Gavin, Aubree, Kaleb and Harper; her sisters: Debbie Hachey and Laurie O'Hara; her niece and nephews: Hailey, Brandon, Dan and Bryan, and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, November 9 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 South Main Street, Liberty, NY 12754. A funeral service and EMS tribute will be held at 8 p.m. with Budd LeConey officiating. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the state of New York will be followed, masks are required to be worn at all times.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's name can be made to the funeral home.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home.