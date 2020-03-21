|
Sharon Ellen Beadle
December 16, 1942 - March 20, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Sharon Ellen Beadle of Wallkill, NY, a longtime resident of the area, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, in Newburgh. She was 77.
The daughter of the late Frank Morgan and Agnes McLaughlin Morgan, she was born December 16, 1942 in Ramapo, NY.
Sharon was a member of the Orange County Ladies Auxiliary, Orange Hose Ladies Auxiliary, Colonel Bradley Hose Ladies Auxiliary and the Plattekill FD Ladies Auxiliary, as well as the Golden Years Senior Group of Plattekill, Wallkill Seniors and a proud member of the Magenta Mamas Red Hat Group of Newburgh. She was also a former member of the choir and altar guild and lay reader for St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
She was the widow of Victor Beadle Sr.
Survivors include her three sons: Timothy Beadle of Bullville, Brian Beadle and Jean of Wallkill, and Victor Beadle Jr. and Jennifer Jenkins Beadle of Texas; grandchildren: Amie Vidi, Kenneth Beadle, Victor Beadle III, Ryan Beadle; great-grandchildren: Russell Vidi III, Lily Vidi, Valentina Hall; brother, Frank Morgan of Stony Point; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Along with her husband and parents she was predeceased by brothers: George Morgan, John Morgan, Robert Morgan and great-granddaughter, Valentina Hall.
A memorial service will take place at a later date, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Orange County, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020