Sharon J. Price
1935 - 2020
Glen Spey, NY
Mrs. Sharon J. Price of Glen Spey, NY, and a long time resident of the area, died November 23, 2020 at home. She was 85. She was born March 5, 1935 in Duluth, MN, the daughter of the late Joseph Jerome Goldfin and the late Bessie Karon Goldfin.
Sharon married Irwin "Pete" Price on February 5, 1954 in San Francisco, CA and they were married for 50 years prior to his death on February 23, 2004.
She worked for 25 years as a Laundress for St. Teresa's Nursing Home, Middletown, NY.
Sharon was a Past Secretary of the Ladies Auxiliary for the American Legion Post #1079 Floyd Carter Post, Otisville, NY and a member of the Mount Hope Seniors.
A family statement read: "Mom was a loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Aunt. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting while watching all the NY Yankee games."
Surviving are: daughters: Bess Skellenger and husband David of Glen Spey, NY, Cathy Bartram and husband Robert of Lancaster, CA, Susan VanDerMolen and husband Garry of Hanford, CA; brother: Sheldon Goldfin and wife Aida of Reno, NV; seven grandchildren: Amy-Jo Smith and husband George, Julie Skellenger and companion Richie, Benjamin Bartram, Cheryl Avery and husband Cecil, Elizabeth Popelarcheck and husband Joe, Melissa Ghementi and husband Anthony and Andrea Doolittle; nine great-grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister: Gladys Catran; grandson: George VanDerMolen; great granddaughters: April and Lindsay.
Visitation at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. with Pastor Amy Garrett officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Plains Cemetery, Otisville, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pike County Developmental Center, 107 West Ann St., Milford, PA 18337.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
