Sharon L. Perez
July 12, 1945 - December 31, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Sharon L. Perez, 74, of Newburgh, NY entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Kniffin) Gida, born in Newburgh, NY on July 12, 1945.
Sharon is survived by her children Jeffrey (Debbie) Perez, John (Allison) Perez, Joseph Perez and Melissa Perez; sisters Debbie Weygant and Kim Ortega; grandchildren Anthony Nazzaro, Kayla Stapinsky, Nicole Perez, Samantha Green and Jeffrey Perez Jr.; great-grandchildren Cameron and Jayla Green, Karter Stapinsky, Novalee Bunora and Raelynn Bunora; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Sharon was predeceased by her brother Michael Gida and her special aunt Loretta Jones. The family would like to give a special thanks to Cheryl Garzione for her never ending help and love.
Memorial visitation will be held Monday, January 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh.
Memorial donations can be made in Sharon's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001. https://alzfdn.org. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
