Sharon Lea Puerschner
November 27, 2019
Jeffersonville, NY
Sharon Lea Puerschner, 77 of Jeffersonville, passed away on November 27, 2019, at her home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Vernon and Hilda Meddaugh, and sisters, Lois Edwards and Janet Robertson. She is survived by her high-school sweetheart and loving husband of 59 years, Robert J. Puerschner; their four children, Kim (Kenny), Mark, Mike (Tracy) and Debbie, along with treasured grandchildren, Andrew, Lauren, Sarah, Heather and Hayley, and great-granddaughter, Bailey Marie.
Sharon was happiest being at home and taking care of her family. She was an understanding wife and devoted mother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Always a tremendous cook, her home was rarely without a homemade dessert. She loved to read and always looked forward to lunching with the girls on Friday.
She enjoyed her years working at the Villa Roma and had the ability to make friends easily. She could start a conversation and have your life history in a matter of minutes. She also spoke her mind and never hesitated to let you know exactly what she thought. We miss her already but take comfort in knowing she is no longer in pain.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., with funeral services on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., all at the Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 5068 Route 52 in Jeffersonville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Kenoza Lake Methodist Cemetery Association, c/o Kathy Armbrust, 92 Fulton Hill Road, Callicoon, NY 12723.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019