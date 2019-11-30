|
|
Sharon Luzetta McKnight
January 13 1947 - November 27, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Sharon Luzetta McKnight, 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019.
She was born on January 13th, 1947 in Highland, New York to Marguerite Sickler and Paul Palmer.
She is survived by husband, Samuel McKnight; her daughters: Marguerite Wolf, Jennifer Perez, Samantha McKnight; her grandchildren: Alexander Wolf, Kaitlin Wolf, Jake Perez, Andrew Perez and her great-granddaughter, Sarah Wolf. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Yablonsky and brother, Frank Palmer.
Sharon's passions revolved around simple things: her family, sewing, creating and her animals. She spared no effort in being there for anyone who needed help. Her side tables were always crowded with whatever project she was currently working on, and a furry friend was usually on her lap or under her feet.
One of her favorite places in the world was Chincoteague Island, Virginia where the entire family vacationed for a week every year. The best times were spent talking on the porch watching the lighthouse over channel on warm nights. She loved all the little things about that place: the call of the seagulls, good ice cream and being with her family.When not vacationing in Chincoteague, she was camping. She spent her last two summers vacationing in the Mohonk mountains. This is where she was happiest, in the woods, in her camper, enjoying the company of a blazing campfire, a furry friend and loved ones. She is dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 3rd at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019