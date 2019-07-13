|
|
Sharon Lynn Prince
July 7, 2019
Wantage, NJ - Formerly of Warwick, NY
Wantage - Sharon Lynn Prince, age 73, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Rockdale, Texas to the late Wilson R. and Juanita (Spencer) Yoakum, Sharon lived in Warwick, New York and Austin, Texas before moving to Sussex County in 2013 with her daughter. While living in Warwick, she thoroughly enjoyed her employment in the deli department at Lloyd's. Sharon also was an avid bowler at the Warwick Bowling Alley.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her sister, Karen. She is survived by her daughter, Michele Sadlon and her husband, Steve of Wantage and her son, Derek Prince of Queens, NY.
Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 13 to July 14, 2019