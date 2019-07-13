Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Lynn Prince


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Lynn Prince Obituary
Sharon Lynn Prince
July 7, 2019
Wantage, NJ - Formerly of Warwick, NY
Wantage - Sharon Lynn Prince, age 73, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Rockdale, Texas to the late Wilson R. and Juanita (Spencer) Yoakum, Sharon lived in Warwick, New York and Austin, Texas before moving to Sussex County in 2013 with her daughter. While living in Warwick, she thoroughly enjoyed her employment in the deli department at Lloyd's. Sharon also was an avid bowler at the Warwick Bowling Alley.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her sister, Karen. She is survived by her daughter, Michele Sadlon and her husband, Steve of Wantage and her son, Derek Prince of Queens, NY.
Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 13 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinkel Funeral Home
Download Now