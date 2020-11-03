Sharon Marie Fortenberry
June 4, 1955 - November 1, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Sharon Marie Colandrea Fortenberry, 65 years old, passed away at home Sunday evening in Newburgh. She was born June 4, 1955 in Newburgh, NY to her mother Helen Lozancich and father Edward Colandrea.
For the last twenty-five years, Sharon was married to Michael Ray Fortenberry. She was previously married to Paul Medlar and their son is Paul Medlar Jr.
Sharon attended Wallkill Schools and went on to achieve a Bachelor at SUNY Oneonta followed by a Masters at SUNY New Paltz.
Sharon was the Controller/Office Manager for her brother's Colandrea Buick-GMC and Sunshine Lincoln Ford dealerships over a span of 37 years. She was passionate about her work and pursued perfection as an everyday goal. That said, she was the most self-less person I have ever known and had a heart of gold.
She is survived by her husband Michael Ray Fortenberry; her brothers Cos Colandrea and his wife Maria and Eddie Colandrea; her sister, Darlene Colandrea; her son Paul Medlar Jr., and her first husband Paul Medlar. Her Colandrea family includes nephews Joe, Ricky, David and Adam Colandrea, Jeremy Thompson and their families: Alicia Goldman, Bea Bonaparte, Elisha Patrick-Colandrea, David Kukle, Amanda Krom, and great nephews Luke, Matthew and Reed, and great niece Lorena. She was predeceased by her niece Vicki Thompson.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at Brooks Funeral Home in Newburgh Thursday, November 5th from 3 to 6 p.m. with a speaker at 5:30. An inurnment and marker will be placed at an undetermined future date next to her parents in Cedar Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum in Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org
.
