Sharon Ponsolle
July 18, 1942 - May 4, 2019
Walker Valley, NY
Sharon Ponsolle passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 surrounded by family after a brief illness. She was 76. The daughter of the late Anton Hengst and Helen Kilpatrick, she was born on July 18, 1942 in Cornwall, NY.
She is predeceased by her brother, Anton W. Hengst. Surviving her is her husband of 51 years, Jacques A. Ponsolle; her loving sister, Carol Dulaney and daughters, Michelle Mays, Carol Ponsolle and Heather Homenick. She was a devoted mother and Nana to Harrison, Carson Mays and Tabitha, Ruth and Titus Homenick.
She worked at the Bank of New York, B&C Fuel Oil in Pine Bush NY and the Pine Bush School District. Sharon enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing and traveling to Cape Cod.
As per her request, there will be no visitation or services.
The family wishes to thank ORMC and Hospice of Orange and Sullivan for their caring and support.
A celebration of life will be held in the future.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Gagan Funeral Home www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019
