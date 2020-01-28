|
Sharon Satterly
June 14, 1958 - January 24, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Sharon Satterly set sail on her final adventure on Friday, January 24th 2020. She was sixty-one.
The daughter of the late William J. McDermott and Eleanor M. (Scott) McDermott, Sharon was born on June 14th, 1958 in Newburgh, NY. She was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy. She attended Orange County Community College and went on to receive her Master's degree from SUNY New Paltz in May 1998.
Sharon lived with pancreatic cancer for over two years before the disease claimed her. Not one to sit around and mope, she made every moment after her diagnosis count. She had a passion for travel, and jumped at the opportunity to check destinations off of her "bucket list." She remained close to her three children, and grew a very special bond with her only grandchild, Mylo. She is survived by her devoted husband Donald, who carried her through this difficult time.
To know Sharon was to know love and loyalty. She was brazen, bold, and quick to anger, but she loved fiercely, and with all of her heart. She had a strong and wild personality. If you were a friend, you were a friend for life. She was creative and artistic, and could often be found staying up late, working on one of her many projects. She adored her animals, and will be missed dearly by her two cats, Fiona and Bob.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Donald; her children: Eric Satterly, Stephanie McGrogan and husband Van, and Marc Satterly; granddaughter Mylo; sister Kathy McDermott and brother James McDermott; sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her sister Michelle.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave, Newburgh, NY. A celebration of her life and all of her wonderful adventures will be held at the Fellowship Hall at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church in New Windsor, NY at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 1st, with a reception to follow. All are invited to come share their stories as we celebrate a life well-lived.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020