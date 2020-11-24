Shaun Michael Firth
June 1, 1962 - November 22, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
Mr. Shaun Michael Firth of Sparrowbush, NY passed into glory on Sunday, November 22nd, the year of our Lord 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital. He was 58. He was born June 1, 1962 in Hackensack, NJ, the son of the late Francis J. Firth and the late Dorothy Brennan Firth.
Shaun met the love of his life in 1978, Mary Beth Crocco and they were married 27 years ago on September 25, 1993 in Ramsey, NJ.
Earlier in life Shaun was the owner and operator of Firth & Co. General Contractors specializing in home remodeling and construction.
He was a past member of the Honor Bound Motorcycle Ministry of New York.
A family statement read: Shaun was a genius with numbers and after a very long journey in the residential remodeling and construction business, he was a successful home options trader; he reveled in the swing of it. Shaun's salvation was his daily choice; his love of the Lord was admired.
Shaun is dearly missed by his loving and adoring wife, Mary Beth Firth at home. He is also survived by his four wonderful children: daughter, Emily Firthat home, son, Michael Firth at home, daughter, Megan Firth at home, son,David Firth at home; loving sister, Lynn Baggini and her husband Daniel of Mahwah, NJ; brother, Gregory Firth of Lincoln, NE; sisters-in-law, Sue Ellen Crocco of Greenwood Lake, NY and Vicki Williams of Cleveland, TN; nephew: John Baggini of Budd Lake, NJ; niece, Danielle Baggini Nichols and her husband Michael of Budd Lake, NJ; nephew, Harrison Williams of Cleveland, TN; and his faithful companion, his German Shepherd Maximus.
He was predeceased by his sister, Terry Lee Firth and by his mother and father-in-law, Walter and Jeannie Crocco.
A memorial visitation will be held at the First A.G. Church, 13 U.S. Route 6, Port Jervis, NY on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a celebration of life and Shaun's home going at 12 p.m. at the First A.G. Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 78516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516; or to Prison Fellowship, PO Box 1550 Merrifield, VA 22116-1550.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. To read the obituary on line or send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com