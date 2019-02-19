|
Shawn I. Falk
September 28, 1979 - February 15, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Shawn I. Falk, son, brother, uncle, and cousin, left us unexpectedly on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 39 years old. Born in Durham, NC, Shawn was an avid fan of the Carolina Tarheels with a lifelong love of basketball, baseball, and the NY Yankees. The oldest son of Martha Sporbert Byrnes and the late Carl Falk, Shawn grew up in Highland Falls, NY, and spent much of his adult life in Arizona until returning to New York a few years ago. Shawn was a Receiving Foreman with Fleurchem of Middletown, NY.
Shawn was not only an older brother to his many siblings, but was a mentor for many of his young cousins. Never to be found without his headphones, Shawn's appreciation for music was only surpassed by his love for his family. He had many interests, which included DC comic books, classic horror movies, and a talent for art. He will be most remembered for his dedication to family and friends, and will forever remain a beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews: Isabella, Sofia, Aaron Jr., John, Addison, Niall, and Niamh.
Survivors include his companion Sarah Zupetz of Bloomingburg, NY; his mother Martha "Marty" Byrnes and his step father Chris Byrnes of Highland Falls, NY; his brothers: Ryan Falk and his wife Jill of Highland Falls, Aaron Falk and his wife Stacy of Fort Montgomery, Timothy Falk of Highland Falls, Trevor Rhodes of Highland Falls; his sister Christin Byrnes of Fort Montgomery, Tara McLaughlin and her husband Matthew of Milford, PA; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both his maternal grandparents, Edward and Grace Sporbert, and his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Marjorie Falk.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 21st at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 22nd at Sacred Heart Church 353 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Christopher's Inn, Office Of Mission Support, PO Box 303, Garrison, NY 10524, https://stchristophersinn-graymoor.org
Funeral arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, (845) 446-2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019