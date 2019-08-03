Home

Shawn Weed


1980 - 2019
Shawn Weed Obituary
Shawn Weed
January 4, 1980 - July 28, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Shawn Weed, beloved son, brother, and friend, began his travels on July 28, 2019. He leaves behind his mother, Karen Weed, sister, Erin Weed, more friends than he could ever count, and his precious cat, Little Man. He was predeceased by his father, Glenn Weed.
Shawn was a graduate from Pine Bush High School. He went on to attend SUNY Oneonta and then the University of Buffalo Law School. From a young age, Shawn loved to argue, which boded well throughout his law career.
A traveling man, Shawn's adventures took him around the world, though his heart never left the mountains nor his love for hiking and camping. He was a music enthusiast. To you, Shawn, we say this: Know that you touched each and everyone of us. You are surrounded in light and love. Let music carry your soul.
The family invites you to Gagan Funeral Home in Pine Bush on Thursday, August 8th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Hospice, an organization that took great care of Shawn's maternal grandmother, with whom he was extremely close.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
