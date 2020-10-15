Sheila B. Freedman
June 11, 1948 - October 14, 2020
Warwick, NY
Mrs. Sheila Freedman, a retired Teacher of the Visually Impaired for the Sullivan County BOCES and local area resident passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 72. The daughter of the late Simon and Rose Plotnick Keller, Sheila was born on June 11, 1948 in Jersey City, NJ.
Sheila graduated from Monticello High School and later attended Syracuse University where she received her Bachelor's degree. She received her Master's degree at New Paltz in special education. Sheila was passionate about and loved the students she taught as a Teacher of the Visually Impaired. Throughout her years, Sheila made strong friendships that lasted a lifetime. Sheila was loving, caring, fun, outgoing, and always-on-the-go. Sheila loved eating out, going to the theatre, and had an appreciation of arts and culture.
She was a devoted mother and proud grandmother, who always put her family ahead of herself. Sheila was very loved, she is survived by her two sons, Scott Pearlman (Kathy Lyons), Jeremy Pearlman (Tara Pearlman) and grandchildren Madeline, Gianna, Brayden and Nathan Pearlman. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Chottiner, and niece, Lauren Maza, nephews, Jeffrey and Marlund Chottiner.
Sheila was predeceased by her loving husband, Marty Freedman, who brought many years of joy and happiness to her life. Sheila was very close to Marty's daughter and son, Tracee Freedman-Rankin, Kyle Freedman and their families.
A graveside funeral service will take place on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Landfield Avenue Synagogue Cemetery, Old Thompsonville Road, Monticello with Rabbi Ben Zion Chanowitz officiating.
Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
.