|
|
Sheila Strong Polulak
May 28, 1959 - October 6, 2019
Warwick, NY
Sheila Strong Polulak of Warwick, NY (formerly of Goshen, NY) passed away unexpectedly in Port Charlotte, Florida on October 6, 2019. She was 60 years old.
Born in Goshen on May 28, 1959 to George and Patricia (Kangley) Strong.
A loving mother and homemaker, Sheila was a remarkable cook who most enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Sheila was also happiest when gardening and decorating. Sheila's greatest joy was raising her daughter, Michaela with Rich Polulak in their home in Warwick. Sheila had a big heart and touched everyone she met. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
Sheila is survived by her daughter, Michaela Bardossas and her husband, Bobby of Warwick; mother, Pat Strong of Goshen; sister, Susan Cullen and her husband, Kevin Buel of Goshen; brother, Steven Strong and his wife, Maureen of Montgomery; sister, Kathleen Strong and her husband, Bruce Hornbeck of Port Charlotte, FL; sister, Maureen Corrigan and her husband, Matthew of Goshen; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, George Strong (2006).
Memorial visitation will be on Sunday, October 13 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 14 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Goshen Humane Society, P.O. Box 37, Goshen, NY 10924 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019