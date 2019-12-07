|
Sheldon Ritholz
January 19, 1935 - December 6, 2019
Monroe, NY
Sheldon Ritholz of Monroe, NY passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, NY. He was 84 years old. Son of the late Morris and Bella Sosis Ritholz, he was born on January 19, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY.
Sheldon was a retired patrolman for the NYPD Emergency Services in Queens, NY, and was a member of NYPD Honor Legion. He also served as a Federal Marshall with the U.S. Attorney's Office, and was a member of the New York Air National Guard, as well as a lifelong member of Trout Brook Engine and Hose.
He is survived by his wife, Florence, at home, and by his three children: Marc Ritholz and his wife, Susannah of Syracuse, NY, Eric Ritholz and his wife, Jillian of Wappingers Falls, NY, and Beth Ritholz of Monroe, NY. He is also survived by his sister, Pearl Greenberg of Des Moines, Iowa, and by five grandchildren: Sadie, Maisie, Flynn, Scarlett, and Cora.
Friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday, December 9th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m. in the Funeral Home, followed by burial at Gates of Zion Cemetery in Airmont, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019