Shelly J. Cooke
Shelly J. Cooke
October 24, 1968 - November 14, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Shelly J. Cooke of Livingston Manor, NY, an office manager for Dynamite Youth Center Foundation, Fallsburg, NY and a lifelong area resident, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home. She was 52.
The daughter of the late James and Jeanette May Cooke, she was born October 24, 1968 in Walton, NY.
Shelly loved to travel and enjoyed spending time at the beach. She held a special place in her heart for the children at the Dynamite Youth Center.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Canazon, at home; her canine companion, LeRoy Jethro Gibbs; two sisters, Pat and Kim; many nieces and nephews; and many loving friends.
Memorial services will be private.
Memorial contributions in Shelly's name may be made to Rocky's Refuge, Inc, C/O Virginia Grant, 605 Dutch Hill Road, Roscoe, NY 12776.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave. Roscoe, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
Railroad Ave
Roscoe, NY 12776
(607) 498-4929
