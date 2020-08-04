Sheri-Lynn Lewis
April 12, 1954 - July 29, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Sheri-Lynn Lewis of Wurtsboro, NY passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2020. She was 66 years old.
She was born on April 12, 1954 in Middletown, NY to Joseph and Minnie Napolitano, who both predeceased her. She graduated from Pine Bush High School and lived in the Thompson Ridge area until she moved to Wurtsboro, where she worked for Orange Energy for many years until her retirement in 2018. Sheri was an avid crocheter, and many family and friends have afghans made by her. In addition to going camping, she also loved to cook and made the most delicious meatballs.
Sheri is survived by her husband, Raymond (Randy) at home; her daughter, Melissa and her partner, Kyl; and three grandchildren, Sean, Ava and Mia, who were the loves of her life. She is also survived by a brother, Joseph & his wife, Susan and their children and grandchildren; her mother-in-law, Jane Lewis; sisters-in-law, Kathy, and Anne & her husband, Mark; brothers-in-law, Earl & his wife, Brandi, and John; aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Olivia. She will be missed by all.
A memorial gathering will take place on Friday, August 7 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Due to our current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
.