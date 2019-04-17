|
|
Sherrill Holley
September 23, 1936 - April 16, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Sherrill Holley passed from this life peacefully, at home, surrounded by family and heaven sent friends. She was born on September 23, 1936 in Matamoras, PA, the daughter of Merle B. Elston and Letitia Avery Elston.
Sherrill is survived by her husband of 52 years, Henry J. Holley Esq.; her children: Robin Greenfield Miller, Stacy J. Case, and Henry Elston Holley; two grandchildren: Noah and Jonah Miller; her brother, Robert Elston; her brother-in-law, Thomas Holley and his wife, Mary; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Donald "Jamie" Case and her brother, Kenneth Elston.
Sherrill was a patriot who took enormous pride in her American heritage. She was a direct descendent of Englishman John Elston, who sailed here on the Winthorp Fleet and settled in Salem, MA in 1630.
She was a 1954 graduate of Port Jervis High School. Sherrill then enlisted in the Women's Army Corp for three years and was assigned to headquarters European Command, Special Troops, USAREUR Detachment D WAC, Patton Barracks, Heidelberg, Germany. She was granted the highest security clearance in our country by the FBI and was cleared for Cosmic/Top Secret Control and assigned as Top Secret Control Clerk for Ordance Division, Heidelberg, Germany Headquarter European Command. The specialized Army Service Unit in the foreign theatre dealt with espionage. She received an Honorable Discharge in 1957 attaining the rank of Corporal. Upon her return to the States, she moved to Los Angeles, CA, working for the Citroen Car Company while studying at the famous Falcon Playhouse and then worked as a personal assistant to actress, Sandra Giles. She then returned to her New York home and started her family. She was a licensed beautician and owner of several small businesses, her favorite being Mrs. Holley's Gifts and Holleywud Video.
Sherrill served on the Admissions Committee at West Point. She also worked on several projects that were near and dear to her heart. One of the most noteworthy was her work for the Association for the Help of Retarded Children, organizing fundraising efforts with her beloved hometown community in order to build the very first AHRC School in Orange County, NY. Throughout Sherill's lifetime many hours were spent traveling to Letchworth Village in Rockland County, Albany, New York, as well as promotional travels in Port Jervis and Orange County. She was a lover of Art; Classic film; Music, preferably Jazz; Nature and People. Always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.
Sherrill will be remembered by her family and friends as a deep lover of Country, a fierce community activist who treasured the freedoms that our ancestors shed their blood for, so much so, that she would spar with the best of them, never backing down in regards to our sovereignty being threatened, always standing for what she believed in, even if it meant standing alone.
Sherrill was a devoted wife and mother who was loved dearly and will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 19th at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst officiating. Interment with military honors will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Donations can be made to the American Policy Center, 53 Main Street, Box 3640, Warrenton, VA 20188-3640, The New York Special Olympics; or The Orange County Assoc. For The Help Of Retarded Children, in Orange County, NY, known as A.H.R.C.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
