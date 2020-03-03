Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherwin Nessen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherwin "Bob" Nessen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherwin "Bob" Nessen Obituary
Sherwin "Bob" Nessen
March 2, 2020
Chester, NY
Sherwin "Bob" Nessen, 82 years old, passed away peacefully at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Twp., NJ on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Born to Alex and Anne Nessen in Bronx, NY where he was raised and lived before moving to Chester, NY 25 years ago.
Bob served with the United States Army during peacetime and then worked as a Deputy Superintendent of the Electric Component Shop Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York in The Bronx for 33 years retiring in 1997. He was a long time Free and Accepted Mason with Munn Lodge 203 in NYC, NY, and recently celebrated 60 years active service. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, he took great joy in gardening, reading and watching television documentaries on history and the military.
Bob is the beloved husband of Rosalie Nessen (nee Younker) of Chester, NY; devoted father of Lisa Anderson and her husband, Robert of Glenwood, NJ and Jennifer Faust and her husband, Eddie of Chester, NY; loving grandfather of Scott and Kimberly, Cara and Emily; and dear brother of Roslyn Davis of Middletown, NY.
The family will receive their friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 5th at at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ. Funeral service will commence at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon Twp., NJ.
Memorial gifts to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or Orange County Veterans Food Pantry, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924 would be appreciated.
Information and condolences can be found at fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -