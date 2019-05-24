|
Sheryl L. Krach
July 29, 1962 - May 23, 2019
East Stroudsburg, PA,- Formerly of Goshen, NY
Sheryl L. (Reynolds) Krach of East Stroudsburg, PA, and formerly of Goshen, NY entered into rest on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Sheryl was born July 29, 1962 in Goshen, NY, the daughter of the late Russell W. Reynolds and Carolyn N. Reynolds. She was a member of the East Stroudsburg Presbyterian Church and a member of her community women's club aka the Stitch and Bitch Knitting Club.
She is survived by her mother, Carolyn N. Reynolds; brother, George R. Reynolds and wife, Laurie; sister, Lisa M. Reynolds; and nephew, Bryan G. Reynolds; Uncle Clarence "Nick" Nichols (Rosemary); many cousins and her dear friends, Jenny and Herb Dougherty.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Sheryl's dear friends, Jenny and Herb Dougherty, her wonderful church family, and Compassionate Care Hospice.
She was predeceased by her father, Russell Reynolds; her husband, Fred Krach; and her Aunt Florence Sheeley.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with the funeral service at 7 p.m. Pastor Nicole Vogel will officiate. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at Ridgebury Cemetery, 12 Ridgebury Hill Rd., Slate Hill, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sheryl's name to East Stroudsburg Presbyterian Church, 55 Smith St. East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 or Compassionate Care Hospice 15 Linden St. Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 24 to May 26, 2019