Shirley A. Conklin
February 9, 1934 - April 22, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Shirley A. Conklin of New Windsor, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was 86.
Daughter of the late Robert and Vera (Wyatt) Miller, Shirley was born on February 9, 1934 in Bloomingburg, NY. The day Shirley was born was the coldest day in the history of New York. It was so cold, the doctor had to come to the house, because no cars would start.
A retired Senior Records Clerk, she worked for the Town of New Windsor Police Department. After retirement she worked part time for Gene Grobstein, Esq.
Shirley was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church and enjoyed her trips to the casinos, country music, dancing, and loved to play cards. Shirley was a very caring person that would do anything for anyone in need. Her family meant the world to her and she meant the world to them
Survivors include two daughters, Jodi L. Conklin, and Brenda Conklin, both of New Windsor; two brothers, Robert Miller of Bloomingburg and Ronald Ellison of Port St. Lucie, FL; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Shirley is predeceased by her husband, William H. Conklin; two infant daughters, Kelly Shayne and Wendy Jo; and a brother, Bruce F. Ellison.
Private Visitation will take place at the White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. Private Burial will take place at the Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor. A Celebration of Life is being planned by the family for August 8, 2020.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, Newburgh, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020