Shirley Ann Perez-James
November 30, 1970 - April 15, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Shirley Ann Perez-James, a beautiful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was 49 years young. The daughter of Ernesto and Carmen (Rodriguez) Perez, Shirley was born in Newburgh, NY on November 30, 1970.
Shirley was a licensed CPCA, HCP self-employed medical coder. She was also a member of Grace Community Church in Newburgh. Shirley was always in positive spirits and loved unselfishly. She will be tremendously missed by all who knew her.
Shirley is survived by her husband Afonso A. James Sr.; children Ariana Maquilon of New Windsor and Ashley Kirk of Middletown, Asia James of Albany, and Afonso James Jr. of Florida; siblings Nilva Ortiz of New Windsor and Ernesto Perez Jr. of Monticello; grandchildren: Aniyah and Khalil Barnes of Albany, and Jaxson J. James of Brandon, FL; and nieces and nephews: Kaley Ann Ortiz and Edson Ortiz Jr., both of New Windsor.
Services for Shirley will be private. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020