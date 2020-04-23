Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Perez-James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Perez-James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Perez-James Obituary
Shirley Ann Perez-James
November 30, 1970 - April 15, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Shirley Ann Perez-James, a beautiful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was 49 years young. The daughter of Ernesto and Carmen (Rodriguez) Perez, Shirley was born in Newburgh, NY on November 30, 1970.
Shirley was a licensed CPCA, HCP self-employed medical coder. She was also a member of Grace Community Church in Newburgh. Shirley was always in positive spirits and loved unselfishly. She will be tremendously missed by all who knew her.
Shirley is survived by her husband Afonso A. James Sr.; children Ariana Maquilon of New Windsor and Ashley Kirk of Middletown, Asia James of Albany, and Afonso James Jr. of Florida; siblings Nilva Ortiz of New Windsor and Ernesto Perez Jr. of Monticello; grandchildren: Aniyah and Khalil Barnes of Albany, and Jaxson J. James of Brandon, FL; and nieces and nephews: Kaley Ann Ortiz and Edson Ortiz Jr., both of New Windsor.
Services for Shirley will be private. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -